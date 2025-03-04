South Africa v New Zealand: Six players to watch in Champions Trophy semi-final

We take a look at three key players in each of the Proteas and Black Caps teams.

South Africa and New Zealand will lock horns on Wednesday as they target a place in the Champions Trophy final (11am).

Ahead of the semi-final fixture in Lahore, we look at key players in the Proteas and Black Caps teams.

South Africa

Rassie van der Dussen

Not the most consistent player in recent years, Van der Dussen hadn’t hit an ODI half-century in his last 10 fifty-over matches for South Africa ahead of the Champions Trophy.

He has shown good form at the tournament, however, hitting 52 against Afghanistan and 72 not out against England during the group stages.

When he’s at his best, the veteran top-order batter can hold his own by tearing through just about any international attack, and he will be hoping to stand up and deliver again in the crunch playoff clash.

Marco Jansen

One of the SA squad’s most versatile players, Jansen has become remarkably reliable with the ball.

Spearheading the bowling attack, he ripped through England’s top order in the Proteas’ last group match at the weekend, laying the foundation for his team’s victory and receiving the Play of the Match award.

He’s not the most experienced player in the squad, with only 28 ODI matches under his belt, but 24-year-old Jansen also offers value with the bat if he is needed down the order, having proved he can help carry the tail.

Marco Jansen celebrates a wicket with Proteas teammates. Picture: Chris Hyde/ICC/Getty Images

Kagiso Rabada

With a high-scoring match expected, Rabada’s role alongside Jansen could be key for the Proteas.

The SA team’s batters will fancy their chances of putting up a big total, but so will New Zealand’s line-up, and the performances of the frontline bowlers might just make the difference.

Rabada, who has played 105 ODIs, has the class and experience to keep the New Zealanders under pressure by breaking partnerships and pinning them back, and the Proteas will look to him to play a crucial role in keeping them in the hunt.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Chris Hyde/ICC/Getty Images

New Zealand

Tom Latham

One of the standout performers in the group stages, Latham hit a century (118 not out) against Pakistan and a half-century (55) against Bangladesh, racking up 187 runs in three games at an average of 93.50.

The 32-year-old middle-order batter has played 155 ODI games, and New Zealand will hope he can assist in carrying them over the line.

Also his team’s wicketkeeper, he will be well positioned to play a senior role throughout the game, and Latham’s experience will offer real value in the battle for a place in the final.

Tom Latham plays a shot for New Zealand during a Champions Trophy group match. Picture: Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

Kane Williamson

Another vastly experienced player, having turned out in well over 300 international matches across all formats, Williamson’s presence alone will give New Zealand a boost.

He was removed before reaching double figures in the Black Caps’ first two matches of the tournament, but he came good in their last group game against India in Dubai on Sunday, top-scoring with 81 runs.

One of the world’s most experienced and capable top-order batters, if he hits his straps, Williamson has the ability to lay a match-winning foundation for his team.

Black Caps batter Kane Williamson. Picture: Chris Hyde/ICC/Getty Images

Matt Henry

One of the form bowlers in the tournament, Henry took eight wickets in three matches during the group stages, at an average of 15.50.

The 33-year-old seamer was particularly impressive in New Zealand’s last group match against India on Sunday, taking 5/42, which were the best figures in an innings by any bowler in the opening round of the tournament.

In a game which will require discipline and persistence with the ball, Henry will be eager to shine once more against a powerful Proteas line-up.