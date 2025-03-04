‘We’ll play our best cricket’: Bavuma says Proteas are ready for semifinal

The SA team will face New Zealand in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy tournament on Wednesday.

While South Africa went unbeaten in the group stages, and New Zealand lost to India in their last match of the opening round, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma felt it would be detrimental to underestimate their opponents as they geared up for a crunch Champions Trophy semifinal against the Black Caps in Lahore on Wednesday (11am start).

Both former Champions Trophy winners, neither the Proteas nor the Black Caps had reached the final at the last two editions of the tournament, and Bavuma expected a tough battle in an attempt to qualify for the trophy battle.

And though the Proteas had not lost a group stage match (one of their games was rained out), while the Black Caps lost to the world’s top-ranked team at the weekend, Bavuma insisted they were not taking their opposition lightly.

“We’ve got to play our best cricket, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Bavuma said on Tuesday.

“The New Zealand team lost their last game against India, but India are obviously a powerful side, especially in those conditions in Dubai (where India have been based throughout the tournament).

“So I don’t think New Zealand will be down on any sort of confidence… and for us, we need to play our best cricket and force them to make mistakes.”

Game plan for Kane Williamson

With New Zealand possessing one of the most dangerous figures in global cricket in their formidable line-up, Bavuma conceded South Africa would need to be on top of their game against top-order batter Kane Williamson.

The skipper was quietly confident, however, that the Proteas bowling attack and their fielders could prevent Williamson from taking the game away.

“He (Williamson) has always been a thorn,” Bavuma admitted.

“We have plans against him, and I obviously won’t release what those plans are, but against any top player in any top side, you know that as a team you’ve got to raise your intensity.

“When that player comes in, you’ve got to make sure you execute your plans accordingly, and make sure whatever opportunity he gives you, you’re ready to take it.”

Fit to play

While Bavuma and fellow top-order batter Tony de Zorzi had not been available for the Proteas’ last group match against England at the weekend due to illness, Bavuma said they were both feeling “a lot better”.

Proteas vice-captain Aiden Markram had also been cleared to play after leaving the field with an elbow niggle during the game against England on Saturday.

Meanwhile, George Linde had arrived as a travelling reserve, as a back-up player along with teenager Kwena Maphaka (who was also travelling with the national squad as a non-playing reserve).