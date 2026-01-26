SA20: How much money Sunrisers Eastern Cape will bank after winning season 4

The Sunrisers will be smiling all the way to the bank after winning season four of the SA20 cricket competition.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape didn’t only win a third SA20 title in four seasons when they beat the Pretoria Capitals in the final at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday. They also picked up a big winner’s cheque to be shared among the players and coaches.

The runners-up, the Capitals, will also share a decent amount between them, as will the other four teams, the Paarl Royals, Joburg Super Kings, Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town.

For their efforts over the season, the Sunrisers of Tristan Stubbs, and coach Adrian Birrell, won an amount of R32,500,000.

They beat the Capitals in the final by six wickets, after chasing down 159 to win.

Captain Stubbs made 63 not out off 41 and Matthew Breetzke 68 not out off 49, while they shared an unbroken partnership of 114 runs, after the Sunrisers were 48/4 early in their chase.

Earlier, the Capitals made 158, thanks mainly to Dewald Brevis’ 101 off 56 balls. The Sunrisers only gave away three runs in the last two overs of the Capitals’ innings, bowled by Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje.

All big winners

Keshav Maharaj of the Capitals contemplates what could have been in the SA20 final. Picture: Carl Fourie / Sportzpics for SA20

The Capitals, under the captaincy of Keshav Maharaj and head coaching of Sourav Ganguly, won R16,250,000 for being the runners-up in season four.

The four other teams will share R54 million between them.

The winner’s cheque is the highest prize purse in franchise cricket behind the Indian Premier League.

The victory by the Sunrisers was their third in the four seasons of the SA20. They won back-to-back in seasons one and two, before MI Cape Town won last season.

A number of awards were handed out at the end of the season, listed below:

Player of the Final: Dewald Brevis (101 off 56 balls)

Rising Star of the Season: Jordan Hermann (273 runs at 34, strike-rate 137)

Bowler of the Season: Ottniel Baartman (20 wickets at 13.55, economy 9.13)

Batter of the Season: Quinton de Kock (390 runs at 39, strike-rate 149)

Player of the Season: Quinton de Kock