SA20 land major broadcast partner in Viacom18

Sports Reporter

South Africa’s international T20 competition, SA20, has announced a 10-year partnership with Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest sports network, to exclusively present all matches to India’s cricket-loving fans.

SA20 and Viacom18 announced on Wednesday they would work closely to grow and engage cricket fans in India, as South Africa’s premier T20 League grows its network in the market.

South Africa’s strong cricket roots, domestic set-up and popularity of its players with Indian fans will enable SA20 to stand out among other international T20 leagues.

‘Ground-breaking day’

“Today is a ground-breaking day for South African cricket. This long-term partnership between the SA20 and Viacom18 as our official Indian broadcaster is a catalyst that supports our ambitions to build the world’s second biggest league,” said SA20 League Commissioner and former South Africa captain Graeme Smith.

“With six IPL owners expanding their brands in South Africa, Viacom18 are the perfect partner to take the SA20 into the homes of the passionate and cricket-loving Indian market.

“The benefits to domestic cricket will be far reaching with more South African players exposed to a global cricket audience and a stimulus to build a strong and sustainable cricket ecosystem. As SA20, we look forward to working with the dynamic team at Viacom18 to build a world class league,” Smith added.

SA20 boss Graeme Smith. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi /Getty Images

The inaugural edition of the SA20 features a host of exciting local and international cricket stars and is set to take place in South Africa in January next year.

“We continue to offer fans an immersive and engaging experience by strengthening our sports portfolio with some of the best cricket action through SA20,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “T20 is the most popular cricket format with Indian fans. We expect significant viewership and fan engagement as the event will be played in prime-time.”

Six teams will contest 33 matches across six venues, with the teams including such stars as Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Maheesh Theekshana and Jason Holder.

The six teams – Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals, Durban’s Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town – are owned by groups that have teams across various global leagues including the Indian Premier League.

Viacom18 also broadcast the Indian Premier League, Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, Diamond League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and top ATP events.