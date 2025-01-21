SA20: Who’s doing what at the halfway point of the 2025 competition

Find out who's leading the way with the most number of runs and wickets.

Richard Gleeson of Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Picture: SA20 celebrates the wicket of Quinton De Kock of Durban’s Super Giants

The third edition of the SA20 league reached the halfway point on Monday night, with all the teams now having played five games each.

In total, 15 games have been played, with 15 more to go, until the knockouts, which involve four games.

At the halfway point, it is the Paarl Royals who lead the way with 16 points, following four wins from five matches.

Second are MI Cape Town with 14 points (three wins and two losses) and they’re followed by Sunrisers Eastern Cape (10), Joburg Super Kings (10), Pretoria Capitals (nine) and Durban’s Super Giants (six).

Leading batters

The top run-scorer is 18-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius of the Royals with 233 runs from five matches. His highest score is 97, while his strike rate is 179.23. He’s hit 11 sixes and 26 fours and averages 46.6.

In second place is another Royals player, English international, Joe Root, who’s hit 201 runs from his five innings at an average of 67 and a highest score of 92.

Third is Rassie van der Dussen from MI Cape Town, who’s amassed 193 runs from five innings. His highest score is 91 and his strike rate 132.19.

Fourth is Jonny Bairstow of the Joburg Super Kings. The Englishman has scored 143 runs at 47.67 and strike rate of 138.83.

In fifth place is Rahmanullah Gurbaz of the Pretoria Capitals, with an average of 34.5 from 138 runs and a highest score of 89. His strike rate is 168.29.

Rounding out the top 10 are Aiden Markram (132 runs), David Miller (130), Reeza Hendricks (127), Will Jacks (115) and Faf du Plessis (110).

Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Joe Root of Paarl Royals. Picture: SA20

Leading bowlers

England seamer Richard Gleeson of the Sunrisers tops the wicket-takers list with eight from five matches. His best return is 2/12 and an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 6.71.

Second is the Royals’ Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, the spinner from Afghanistan, also with eight wickets from five matches. His best so far is 2/27 with an average of 18.75 and economy of 7.5

In third place is Dayyaan Galiem of the Royals with seven wickets from five matches. He’s followed by Afghanistan’s Noor Ahamad of Durban’s Super Giants, also with seven wickets from five matches, and in fifth place is the Sunrisers’ Marco Jansen, with six wickets from five matches.

In positions six to 10 are Delano Potgieter (five), Senuran Muthusamy (five), Ottneil Baartman (five), Liam Dawson (five) and George Linde (five).

For more on the SA20 and all the statistics and leading players click here.