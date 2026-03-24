Conrad finds value in second-string campaign ahead of series decider

Shukri Conrad has been pleased to see some new Proteas players standing up against New Zealand.

Though he admits the series borders on the fringes of being a legitimate international campaign, head coach Shukri Conrad insists the Proteas can take real value from the five-match T20 International series between South Africa and New Zealand which concludes in Christchurch on Wednesday (8.15am start).

With the series sandwiched between the T20 World Cup, which concluded in India earlier this month, and the Indian Premier League T20 competition, which starts this weekend, the Proteas took a second-string squad to New Zealand, which included five uncapped players and only two individuals who competed at the World Cup.

For the last two matches of the ongoing series, New Zealand were also fielding an under-strength team with multiple senior stars being rested.

Conrad said he had questioned the need for the series, but he felt it was a good opportunity to blood some new players and give them experience at international level.

New players standing up

He was pleased to see the likes of top-order batter Connor Esterhuizen, 19-year-old seam bowler Nqobani Mokoena and spinner Prenelan Subrayen standing up.

Mokoena took 3/26 on debut in the first match of the series in Mount Maunganui, receiving the Player of the Match award, and Esterhuizen was named Player of the Match after hitting his first international half-century, contributing 57 runs in the fourth game in Wellington, while Subrayen took 2/13 on debut in the Wellington clash.

“A lot of people have been questioning the value of the series and why would you have it – I think we all did at some stage – but when you look at some of the young guys that have become household names in the SA20 league, as soon as you expose them to international cricket there’s still a gap and still pressure and scrutiny that they would never have experienced before,” Conrad said on Tuesday.

“So on that front it’s been an invaluable exercise to see guys like Connor Esterhuizen and Mokoena, and Subrayen on debut, step up and deliver the goods.

“Whilst both teams are not at full strength, I think it’s been an exciting series. Whether it is fully fledged international cricket, I think the jury is out on that, and many people will have their opinions on it.

“But as soon as you put on that Proteas jumper, and I’m sure it’s the same for the Kiwis, you’re representing your country and you’ve got to try to make them proud.”

Series decider

Conrad felt it added additional value to enter the final game on Wednesday with the series on the line, with the teams level at 2-2 going into the match.

“It’s always great when there’s extra edge to it. Not that you take anything for granted when you represent your country, but it’s a lot nicer coming here at 2-2 than 3-1, so it sets it up nicely,” he said.

“Hopefully the weather plays along and I’m sure we’ll get a good crowd here.”