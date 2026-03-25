Esterhuizen lays the foundation as Proteas secure series win over Black Caps

Connor Esterhuizen received the Player of the Match award after hitting 75 runs off 33 balls.

The Proteas’ latest rising star, Connor Esterhuizen, smashed his second successive half-century, playing a key role as South Africa beat New Zealand by 33 runs in Christchurch on Wednesday to secure a 3-2 victory in their five-match T20 International series.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, the SA team’s top order laid a solid foundation, with Wiaan Mulder (31 off 29) and Rubin Hermann (39 off 31) making valuable contributions.

Esterhuizen, who was one of five uncapped players included in the squad at the start of the series, then bashed 75 runs off just 33 balls as the Proteas racked up 187/4 in their 20 overs.

“It means everything. It’s a pinch-me moment to play for your country,” Esterhuizen said after the game.

“It’s a special feeling and humbling. A lot of things stand out and I loved this series and I loved visiting the country of New Zealand.”

New Zealand innings

In response, the Black Caps struggled to build partnerships, with Bevon Jacobs top-scoring after hitting 36 off 19, and the hosts were ultimately restricted to 154/8.

The Proteas bowlers combined well to carry them home, with seamers Gerald Coetzee (2/21), Wiaan Mulder (2/28) and Ottneil Baartman (2/33) grabbing two wickets each.

After the five-match double header men’s and women’s T20 series between South Africa and New Zealand, the national men’s side were set to return home, while the women’s side (who lost the T20 series 4-1) were staying on for a three-match one-day international series against the White Ferns starting in Christchurch on Sunday.