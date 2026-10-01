Proteas taking ‘confidence and momentum’ into Test series against Australia

After winning the ODI series 2-1, the SA team will face the tourists in a three-match Test series starting next week.

Having opened their home tour with a win, the Proteas are in a good space heading into the highly anticipated Test series against Australia, according to national captain Temba Bavuma.

Though they lost the third and final one-day international (ODI) against the Australians in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, the SA team had won the first two games in Durban and Johannesburg last week, earning a 2-1 series victory.

A number of players stood up during the limited overs series, with specialist batters Bavuma, David Miller and Matthew Breetzke all scoring centuries, while Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen hit half-centuries.

With the ball, spinner Keshav Maharaj (the Player of the Series) and seamer Corbin Bosch were the standout performers, with both players grabbing four-wicket hauls in standout performances, while Maharaj, Bosch, Lizaad Williams and Bjorn Fortuin all took at least five wickets in the series.

“Certain batters spent time at the crease and bowlers got overs under their belt, so I think there is confidence and momentum we can take from this ODI series, and we’re happy with how we progressed over the last week or so,” Bavuma said.

Switching focus to Tests

Looking ahead to the three-match Test series starting next week, Bavuma said the players understood the historic rivalry between South Africa and Australia, which was last on show when the Proteas won the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s last year. He also acknowledged the importance of this series as part of the new WTC cycle.

The hosts were focused, however, on taking it one game and one day at a time.

“In terms of where we would like to be as a team, for us to get there we have to overcome this challenge against Australia. We have the advantage that it’s at home, and we’re going to have to use that advantage,” the skipper said.

“We know the bigger picture but that’s at the back of our minds. In front of us now is how we’re going to put our best foot forward come that first day in Durban.”

The Proteas Test squad will get together for a camp on Friday to prepare for the first match of the series at Kingsmead starting next Friday.