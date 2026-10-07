OPINION: Proteas aiming to put Aussies in a spin?

The 18-member provisional Proteas squad for the first Test includes slow bowlers Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer and Aiden Markram.

All indications are pointing towards the Proteas putting Australia in a complete spin during their three-match Test series getting under way in Durban on Friday.

The first two Tests will be played at Kingsmead and St George’s Park in Gqeberha, which are two of the most spin friendly grounds in the country, and after the recently concluded ODI series, won 2-1 by the hosts, the Proteas will have confidence in their spinning options.

Australia struggled to deal with the Proteas spinners, Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin, in the limited overs series. And even Aiden Markram, who is usually a part-timer, bowled 18 overs in the two matches he played, showing how effective the spinners turned out to be.

It is a surprise as South Africa are usually known for preparing pace friendly conditions, and the Proteas are known for their fearsome fast bowling attack.

But the spinners could now be deployed in force, with the Proteas able to call up Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer and Markram.

Blessed with options

Speaking ahead of the opening Test in Durban, Proteas batting coach Ashwell Prince admitted they were blessed with the plethora of options they have at their disposal.

“We’re blessed with our options. Whatever combo of bowlers we go with we can take 20 wickets, whether it is seam heavy or with two spinners. They are all wicket takers,” said Prince.

“Keshav did well in the one-day series. Harmer wasn’t a part of that, but he has had great success in Test cricket, and so have our seam bowlers. So we are confident with whatever combination we go with.”

The Proteas obviously have plenty of fast bowling options as well, with Kagiso Rabada seemingly on track for a return from injury, while Anrich Nortje is back in the Test fold.

They also have plenty of seaming all-rounders in Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder, while Gerald Coetzee and Dane Paterson are also part of the group.

But it shouldn’t be a surprise to see the Proteas going with a spin heavy attack for the opening two Tests, before the fast bowlers get unleashed in the third Test in Cape Town.