South Africa v Australia third Test: Day two highlights

Australia's batters placed them in the driving seat after two days of action at Newlands.

At the close of play on day two, Australia reached 330/4 in their first innings, holding a one-run lead over the Proteas in the third and final Test in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Middle-order batters Josh Inglis (85) and Alex Carey (51), both unbeaten, had shared an unbroken 145-run partnership for the fifth wicket and were set to resume Australia’s innings on Thursday morning.

All-round effort

Australia’s batting line-up produced a solid all-round effort, with multiple players standing up.

Matt Renshaw (74), Travis Head (41), Cameron Green (65), Josh Inglis (85 not out) and Alex Carey (51 not out) all made valuable contributions.

Australia still have work to do on day three to strengthen their control with the bat, but the Baggy Greens have an opportunity to place themselves firmly in the driving seat and take the game away from the Proteas.

100th wicket

All-rounder Marco Jansen, who has been superb in this series, took a key wicket for his 100th scalp in the Test format.

Delivering a shorter ball outside off, Jansen got Matt Renashaw to slash at it and he got an edge to Ryan Rickelton behind the stumps.

The call from the on-field umpire was ‘not out’ but Renshaw was dismissed after the Proteas called for a review, sending the top-order batter packing after he contributed 74 off 139 for the tourists.

Just spectacular

How good is this?!

With players and fans becoming so gripped by hit-and-miss limited overs formats, the game has changed, but we really wanted a proper Test battle between the world’s top two ranked sides.

And we got it, neh?

The Aussies knocked it out the park in the first match in Durban, the Proteas hit back in the second game in Gqeberha, and now we’re all set for what should be a thrilling final three days of the series decider.

It’s what we asked for, what we hoped for. Brilliant!