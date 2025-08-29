Spin bowler Subrayen still waiting to hear if he’s cleared to play for Proteas

In his first ODI for the Proteas, Prenelan Subrayen was flagged for his bowling action.

It remains unclear if or when Prenelan Subrayen will be cleared to compete for the Proteas, as the early stages of the spin bowler’s international career continue to hang in the balance.

Making his one-day international (ODI) debut, Subrayen took 1/46 in South Africa’s 98-run victory in the first of three ODI matches against Australia earlier this month.

Following that game, however, it was revealed that match officials had cited concerns about the legality of his bowling action. It was the second time in his career his action had been flagged.

And while he was still available to play, Subrayen was temporarily sidelined by team management in order to keep him out of the public eye until the issue was resolved.

Earlier this week, while the rest of the national squad departed for a tour of England, Subrayen and Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha remained in Brisbane in order for his action to be tested.

Waiting for test results

They were now playing a waiting game, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) needing to assess the results of the test before he was either cleared or suspended.

“I went with him to Brisbane. We had about a two-hour test and I was fortunate enough to see how it works,” Botha said.

“Everything went well and smoothly. He had to do no extra work, so to speak, so they’re happy with everything done in the timeframe.

“The update we got from them is that they have to submit all the info to the ICC, and the ICC will give us an answer in the next 7-14 days, but the process went fine.”

South Africa will play the first of three ODI matches against England in Leeds on Tuesday.