Proteas spinner Subrayen cited for ‘throwing’ in ODI win against Australia

Subrayen played only his second international match in his ODI debut against Australia on Tuesday.

Proteas spin bowler Prenelan Subrayen faces potential suspension in the early stages of his international career, after being reported for a “suspect bowling action” during the SA team’s ongoing tour of Australia.

Playing his first one-day international (ODI) match, Subrayen took 1/46 in South Africa’s 98-run victory over Australia in their 50-over match in Cairns on Tuesday.

Following that game, however, it was revealed on Wednesday that match officials had cited concerns about the legality of his bowling action.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations: “An illegal bowling action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined by the ICC as being where the player’s elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.”

Independent assessment

In line with ICC rules, Subrayen was now set to undergo an independent assessment of his bowling action at an ICC accredited testing facility (using ‘state-of-the-art technology’ and supervised by ‘experts in the science of human movement’) to determine the legality of his bowling action.

After this test, it would be determined whether he would be allowed to continue playing at elite level or whether he would be suspended until he had modified his bowling action and undertaken another test successfully.

Subrayen, 31, is a veteran on the domestic circuit, having taken over 400 wickets in the 302 professional matches he has played across all three formats.

He got his first opportunity at international level, however, during the Test series against Zimbabwe last month, and he went on to play his first limited overs match for the Proteas earlier this week.

With South Africa set to face Australia in ODI matches in Mackay on Friday and Sunday, it remained unclear when Subrayen would be allowed to return to action, temporarily reducing the national squad to 15 men.