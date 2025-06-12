‘Still a lot of cricket to be played,’ says Rabada after up-and-down day for Proteas

Kagiso Rabada has moved into fourth place on the SA Test wicket-takers list following his performance against Australia at Lord's on day one of the World Test Championship final.

Kagiso Rabada was in excellent form with the ball for South Africa on day one of the Test final against Australia at Lord’s on Wednesday. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Kagiso Rabada says there is “still a lot of cricket to be played” in the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s, following an up and down day for the Proteas.

Rabada led the South African bowling attack in style on day one of the Test on Wednesday, taking 5/51 for his 17th Test five-wicket haul, as he helped his team bowl out the Australians for 212.

South Africa then struggled with the bat in their reply and were reduced to 43/4 at the close of play, still trailing Australia by 169 runs.

“We’ll take [getting Australia out for] 212,” said Rabada after the day’s play on Wednesday.

“But, we also felt we could have had them out for 160. It’s the way the game goes. And right now at 40-odd for four it’s not the start we were looking for … but, there’s still a lot of cricket to be played. We’ll keep going for it.”

When day two resumes at 11.30am on Thursday, captain Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham will continue the South Africans’ first innings.

Leading wicket-takers

Rabada was the star of day one, when 17 wickets fell, while he also went passed Allan Donald (331) on the SA Test wicket-takers list. He now has 332 Test wickets and is in fourth place behind leader Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421) and Makhaya Ntini (390).

“Every game I play I try to do my best … I didn’t give more or less today (Wednesday) than I usually do,” said the fast bowler.

“To be on the list [of leading wicket-takers] is special. Growing up I was inspired by those who came before me and by what they had done on the big stage. I wanted to do the same thing, so to be among those names is special and long may it continue.”

The five wicket haul will now also get Rabada’s name on the wicket-takers honours board at Lord’s, but this time it will be in the home team’s change room, with the Proteas having been awarded the home team’s facilities this week and Australia the away team’s room. “That’s pretty cool,” said the 30-year-old.