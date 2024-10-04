Mlaba helps Proteas women to statement WC win over West Indies

Mlaba was deservedly named player of the match for her career best bowling effort, while Wolvaardt, Brits and Kapp also starred.

Proteas spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba celebrates with wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta after taking a wicket during their T20 World Cup win over the West Indies in Dubai on Friday. Picture: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

A career best bowling performance from Nonkululeko Mlaba, and a top batting performance from openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits helped the Proteas women pick up an impressive 10 wicket statement win over the West Indies in their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai on Friday.

Mlaba’s best T20 figures of 4/29 spearheaded the Proteas bowling effort as they restricted the West Indies to 118/6 batting first, before Wolvaardt and Brits struck half centuries as they cruised to their target with just over two overs to spare.

Captain Wolvaardt eventually finished unbeaten on 59 off 55 balls (7×4), while Brits was close behind on 57 off 52 (6×4).

Mlaba was deservedly named player of the match, and was thrilled with her effort saying: “This was very special for me because I know that I am playing for all the people back in South Africa.

“I am representing my family, I have their names on the back of my shirt, and I always love playing for my country, so this feels good.

“Today my plan was to stay on the stumps. The most important thing was to keep the ball on the stumps and that really worked for me today.”

At the start of the chase Wolvaardt was the aggressor, crunching six fours in the powerplay as the Proteas reached 43/0 by the end of the first six overs, before moving onto 68/0 at the halfway mark.

Brits, who had been quiet initially, started to up the ante as the game wore on and soon caught up to her opening partner.

Wolvaardt brought up her fifty and the teams hundred with a single at the start of the 15th over, followed by Brits bringing up her half century with a single at the start of the 16th, with them then easing home towards the end of the 18th.

Strong start

At the start of play the Proteas won the toss and chose to bowl, with that call vindicated after a strong start with the ball.

Marizanne Kapp, 2/14, removed dangerous Windies captain Hayley Matthews (10), caught behind by keeper Sinalo Jafta, and had Deandra Dottin (13) caught by Wolvaardt at cover, either side of Mlaba bowling Qiana Joseph (4), as they slipped to 32/3.

Mlaba then bowled Shemaine Campbelle (17) and had Chinelle Henry caught by Jafta for a first ball duck off successive deliveries, before accounting for Aaliyah Alleyne (7) caught by Brits at point, as the Windies tumbled to 83/6.

Stafanie Taylor (44no) and Zaida James (15no) then combined for a 35-run stand to help their side to a below par target that wasn’t nearly enough.