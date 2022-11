Stuurman out of Proteas Test tour of Australia, Williams in

Sports Reporter

Warriors fast bowler Glenton Stuurman has been ruled out of South Africa’s three-Test tour of Australia next month.

Stuurman’s place in the squad has been filled by Titans quickie Lizaad Williams.

The Warriors man picked up an abdominal injury while on duty for hiss franchise in the latest round of four-day domestic series action last weekend.

Stuurman will be out of action for six weeks.

ALSO READ: Why Theunis de Bruyn is back in the Proteas Test side

The Proteas leave for Australia in the coming days and play three Tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

They open their tour with a four-day game against a Crick Australia XI between 9-12 December.

Tour squad

Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

Fixture list

Tour match: 9-12 December (Brisbane)

First Test: 17-21 December (Brisbane)

Second Test: 26-30 December (Melbourne)

Third Test: 4-8 December (Sydney)