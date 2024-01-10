Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

10 Jan 2024

12:47 pm

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings: All you need to know

It's the opening game of the 2024 season of the SA20 competition.

Sunrisers in a huddle

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the defending champions of the SA20. Picture: SA20

It’s the opening game of the second edition of the SA20 competition and it’s the defending champions, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, hosting the Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday.

Here are all the details about the match in Gqeberha.

Where and what time: St George’s Park, first ball at 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha against Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg.

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 212

Squads:

Sunrisers EC: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

JSK: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Players to watch:

For the home team, captain Aiden Markram will be key with the bat, but he’ll also be asked to bowl a few overs. Adam Rossington at the top of the order will be required to get his team off to a quick start, while Dawid Malan and Tristan Stubbs also possess big hitting power.

Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen are set to bowl plenty of overs in the competition.

For the Joburg team Faf du Plessis will again be a key figure opening the batting, but much will will also be expected of Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Leus du Plooy and Donovan Ferreira.

On the bowling front, keep an eye out for Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee, while veteran Imran Tahir could be a surprise package.

Last season:

In their first meeting last season, JSK won by five wickets in Gqeberha after chasing 128 after Sunrisers made 127 all out.

In their return match in Joburg the home team also won, by 24 runs, after posting 160/6 and restricting Sunrisers to 136/6.

In their semi-final clash in Centurion, Sunrisers won by 14 runs after posting 213/5 and then restricting JSK to 199/6.

Read more on these topics

SA20

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment
South Africa This is SA’s formidable team of lawyers to take on Israel at ICJ for genocide in Gaza
South Africa Oscar Pistorius back at home

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe