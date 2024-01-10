Sunrisers Eastern Cape v Joburg Super Kings: All you need to know

It's the opening game of the 2024 season of the SA20 competition.

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the defending champions of the SA20. Picture: SA20

It’s the opening game of the second edition of the SA20 competition and it’s the defending champions, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, hosting the Joburg Super Kings on Wednesday.

Here are all the details about the match in Gqeberha.

Where and what time: St George’s Park, first ball at 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha against Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg.

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 212

Squads:

Sunrisers EC: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

JSK: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Players to watch:

For the home team, captain Aiden Markram will be key with the bat, but he’ll also be asked to bowl a few overs. Adam Rossington at the top of the order will be required to get his team off to a quick start, while Dawid Malan and Tristan Stubbs also possess big hitting power.

Simon Harmer and Marco Jansen are set to bowl plenty of overs in the competition.

For the Joburg team Faf du Plessis will again be a key figure opening the batting, but much will will also be expected of Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Leus du Plooy and Donovan Ferreira.

On the bowling front, keep an eye out for Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee, while veteran Imran Tahir could be a surprise package.

Last season:

In their first meeting last season, JSK won by five wickets in Gqeberha after chasing 128 after Sunrisers made 127 all out.

In their return match in Joburg the home team also won, by 24 runs, after posting 160/6 and restricting Sunrisers to 136/6.

In their semi-final clash in Centurion, Sunrisers won by 14 runs after posting 213/5 and then restricting JSK to 199/6.