Jacques van der Westhuyzen
Head of Sport
12 Feb 2023
5:20 pm

Sunrisers edge Capitals to win inaugural SA20 title

Roelof van der Merwe with the ball and Adam Rossington with the bat were the star performers at the Wanderers.

Roelof van der Merwe of Sunrisers Eastern Cape took four wickets in the final against Pretoria Capitals. Picture: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape have shocked the Pretoria Capitals to win the inaugural SA20 league at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Aiden Markram‘s team won by four wickets and with 22 balls remaining after chasing a target of 136 to win.

The Capitals, who batted first, managed to score only 135 runs, with Roelof van der Merwe taking 4 for 31. Not one player from the Capitals was able to score more than 21 runs. They were also bowled out before facing their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, the Sunrisers got off to a perfect start with Adam Rossington scoring 57 runs off 30 balls at the top of the order.

Final six

While there was a bit of a wobble in their run chase, the Sunrisers got to their target with four wickets remaining; Marco Jansen hitting a six to win the game and secure the title.

Van der Merwe said he was “ecstatic”. “What an unbelievable game today,” said the veteran spinner. “I’m so happy.”

Jansen added: “It was a bit stressful there at the end, but we managed to get over the line.”

