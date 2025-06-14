Proteas can’t be called ‘chokers’ anymore, says Aiden Markram

The SA team won their first major trophy since 1998.

Members of the Proteas team celebrating a wicket during the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

The Proteas were relieved to shake off the ‘chokers’ tag that had followed the national squad for decades, according to opening batter Aiden Markram, after winning a major global title for the first time in 27 years.

Markram hit a century in South Africa’s second innings, guiding them to a five-wicket victory over Australia in the World Test Championship final in London on Saturday.

While they had reached multiple World Cup playoffs in recent years, in shorter formats, the Proteas had not secured a title since winning the Champions Trophy tournament in 1998.

And having played a key role in their success, Markram was delighted that they were finally able to end one of the lengthiest droughts in South African sport.

“It will be great to not have to hear it (the word ‘chokers’) again, that’s for sure… so to have got the job done and to get rid of that is quite a big thing for this team,” said Markram, who joined the Lord’s honours board with his eighth Test century.

Aiden Markram plays a shot for the Proteas during the World Test Championship final. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Proteas prove themselves in ‘toughest’ format

Though it was their eight straight Test victory, the Proteas had been criticised for playing fewer games against weaker opposition, with some of the other sides facing more challenging routes to the final.

Having defeated Australia with nearly two days to spare, however, Markram felt the SA team had proved their class in the toughest format of the game.

He credited his teammates for their efforts, with captain Temba Bavuma hitting a crucial half-century in their second innings and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada taking nine wickets in the match.

“All the questions that have been asked in the past have fortunately now been answered,” Markram said.

“The Test [world title] was always going to be, in my opinion, the toughest one. It’s many days of playing good cricket, whereas in T20 or even one-day cricket nowadays, you just need one person to really put their hand up on the day and you can get a win.

“So it was always going to be the toughest, it was always going to be a full team effort to get over the line, and the guys chipped in exactly when they needed to.”