Sunrisers v Super Giants in SA20 final: All you need to know

The Sunrisers are chasing their second straight title.

Marco Jansen celebrates a wicket with Sunrisers Eastern Cape teammates during their SA20 qualifier against Durban’s Super Giants earlier this week. Picture: SA20

It all comes down to this for Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants as the tournament’s form teams prepare to square off in the SA20 final in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Super Giants were among the front-runners for most of the league stage, but they had to beat the Joburg Super Kings in a playoff after losing to the Sunrisers in a qualifier earlier this week, and they will be eager to bounce back against the Eastern Cape side.

The Sunrisers, who won the inaugural title last year, have triumphed in their last five matches in a row and they will be confident of lifting the trophy again.

Here are all the details about the match in Cape Town

Where and what time: Newlands, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: Sunrisers Eastern Cape from Gqeberha and Durban’s Super Giants from Durban

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Sunrisers: Tom Abell, Ottneil Baartman, Temba Bavuma, Liam Dawson, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Adam Rossington, Caleb Seleka, Andile Simelane, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Daniel Worrall

Super Giants: Noor Ahmad, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Naveed-ul-Haq Murid, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jon-Jon Smuts, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Players to watch

Heinrich Klaasen has been spectacular for the Super Giants and could again be dangerous with the bat. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition, having bashed 447 runs in 12 innings at an average of 44.70, at a remarkable strike rate of 208.87.

The Sunrisers will again hope for their seam bowler to shine. Ottniel Baartman, who has 16 scalps from just seven innings with the ball, and Marco Jansen, who boasts 15 scalps from nine innings, are among the top wicket takers in the competition.

Previous matches

The two sides have played three matches against each other this season, with the Sunrisers winning two of them.

In the league stage of the competition, the Super Giants earned a 35-run victory in their first clash in Gqeberha.

Hitting back in the return fixture, the Eastern Cape outfit grabbed a five-wicket win at Kingsmead.

And earlier this week they met again, with the Sunrisers securing a 51-run win in their qualifier playoff, which was played at Newlands.