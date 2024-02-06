Sunrisers charge into SA20 final with thumping victory over Super Giants

Ottniel Baartman (4/10) and Marco Jansen (4/17) were superb with the ball for the Sunrisers.

Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape ran rampant in a rain-interrupted SA20 qualifier against Durban’s Super Giants in Cape Town on Tuesday night, wrapping up a commanding 51-run victory to book their place in this weekend’s final.

Set a target of 158 runs to win, the Super Giants were well restricted by the Sunrisers bowlers during the powerplay as the Durban side suffered a top-order collapse.

Left flailing at 18/3 in the early stages of their chase, Quinton de Kock (23 off 23) and Wiaan Mulder (38 off 34) made contributions in an attempt to stabilise the ship. But they were both dismissed by Sunrise spinner Liam Dawson and it was left to the Durban outfit’s middle order and the tail to put up a fight.

A quickfire 23 off 15 deliveries from Heinrich Klaasen was not enough, however, as the Super Giants were bowled out for 106 in the last over of their innings.

Pace bowlers Ottniel Baartman (4/10) and Marco Jansen (4/17) were superb for the Sunrisers, playing key roles in their team’s convincing win.

Sunrisers innings

Earlier, the Sunrisers got off to a solid start after winning the toss and choosing to bat, with openers Dawid Malan and Jordan Hermann sharing 45 runs for the first wicket.

Hermann departed in the seventh over when he was removed by spin bowler Keshav Maharaj for 21 runs off 19 deliveries (following a successful review) and just two overs later the players were forced to leave the field due to rain.

Following a two-hour delay, the Eastern Cape batters returned to the crease with their team on 61/1, and Malan went on to make 63 off 45 before all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius had him caught by Naveen-ul-Haq at deep midwicket in the 14th over.

Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram added a valuable 30 off 23 as the title holders reached 157/8 in their 20 overs.

Maharaj (2/30) and Junior Dala (2/35) were the best of the Super Giants attack, with frontline bowler Reece Topley also playing a role by giving away just 14 runs from his three overs, but it was not enough to contain their opponents.

While the Sunrisers progressed straight to the final, the Super Giants must turn out in another qualifier on Thursday against either the Paarl Royals or Joburg Super Kings, who will meet in an eliminator clash at the Wanderers on Wednesday (5.30pm start).

The winners of Thursday’s match will face the Sunrisers in the trophy battle on Saturday.