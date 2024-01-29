Super Kings race to victory over MI Cape Town in rain-hit SA20 clash

The Joburg outfit climbed two places to fourth in the standings.

The Joburg Super Kings lifted themselves off the bottom of the SA20 ladder last night, racing to a 10-wicket victory in a rain-affected clash against MI Cape Town at Newlands.

After the hosts were sent in to bat, only six overs were possible before the skies opened up and the players left the field with the Cape Town side on 43/1.

Following a lengthy delay, they returned to the park with the game being reduced to eight overs a side.

With just two overs left in their innings, the Cape Town side managed to bash another 37 runs, led by captain Kieron Pollard who hit 33 not out off just 10 balls in a cameo knock which featured four sixes. He guided his side to 80/3.

Spin bowler Imran Tahir was expensive in his only over, giving away 13 runs, but he returned the best figures for the visiting team’s attack by grabbing two wickets.

Explosive openers

In response, the Super Kings were given an adjusted target of 98 runs from just eight overs.

They displayed no sense of intimidation with the required run-rate, however, with openers Faf du Plessis and Leus du Plooy sharing an explosive unbroken partnership.

The duo smashed 98 runs off 34 deliveries as they led their side to victory with 14 balls to spare on the DLS method.

Du Plessis hit 50 not out off 20 balls (including five fours and three sixes) at a strike rate of 250.00, and Du Plooy made an unbeaten 41 off 14 (including two fours and four sixes) at a strike rate of 292.85.

With the win, the Joburg outfit climbed two places to fourth in the standings, in the closing stages of the league phase of the competition, while MI Cape Town were left flailing at the bottom of the log. But both sides remained in the hunt in a tight battle for spots in the knockout stages.

The Super Kings are back in action tomorrow when they host Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers, and MI Cape Town are up against the Pretoria Capitals in their penultimate match of the league stage in Centurion on Thursday.