MI Cape Town v Joburg Super Kings: All you need to know

The Cape Town side are lying fifth, while the Joburg outfit are in sixth position in the league table.

Struggling at the bottom of the SA20 table, their clash at Newlands on Monday will give MI Cape Town and the Joburg Super Kings an opportunity to climb into the top four in the hunt for playoff spots.

The Super Kings are last in the standings with eight points, one point behind their opponents and another point behind the Pretoria Capitals.

In the previous match between the two sides, earlier in the league phase, Cape Town coasted to a 98-run victory at the Wanderers, and the Super Kings will be aiming to turn things around.

Here are all the details about the match in Cape Town

Where and what time: Newlands, first ball 5.30pm

Who’s playing: MI Cape Town from Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings from Johannesburg

How to watch: SuperSport, channel 201

Squads

Cape Town: Tom Banton, Chris Benjamin, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Thomas Kaber, George Linde, Liam Livingstone, Kieran Pollard, Delano Potgieter, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelofsen, Olly Stone, Nuwan Thushara, Rassie van der Dussen, Nealan van Heerden

Super Kings: Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Zahir Khan, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Aaron Phangiso, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Imran Tahir, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams

Players to watch

MI Cape Town player Ryan Rickelton remains the highest run-scorer in the competition, having racked up 382 runs in seven innings at an average of 63.66.

For the Super Kings, captain Faf du Plessis hasn’t played as well as he might have liked thus far, but he remains a dangerman who can turn a game on its head if he hits his straps.

Last season

In their first match last season at Newlands the Super Kings batted first and struggled to 105/9 in 20 overs. Leus du Plooy top scored with 21 and Kagiso Rabada picked up 2/12. Cape Town chased down their target easily thanks to 42 off 34 balls from Dewald Brevis for a seven-wicket win despite Gerald Coetzee’s 2/24.

The second match at the Wanderers saw a much better batting effort as Du Plooy’s unbeaten 81 off 48 led the Super Kings to 189/6, while Sam Curran claimed 2/26. The visitors were skittled for 113 for a 76-run loss, Brevis again top scored with 27, while Kyle Simmonds starred with the ball picking up 3/23.