T20 World Cup final: ‘We must trust our skills, abilities,’ says Luus

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South Africa’s women’s cricket captain Sune Luus says that no matter what happens in the T20 World Cup final against Australia in Cape Town on Sunday it will be a “special day”.

The Proteas women’s team shocked England by six runs in their semi-final on Friday night and will now go up against Australia, who have won five of the previous six finals.

Australia also comfortably beat the Proteas in the pool stages. However, they just edged India in their semi-final on Thursday.

It is the first time any South African senior cricket team plays in a World Cup final.

‘Special day’

“It’s been an amazing tournament on and off the field,” said Luus on Saturday.

“We’ve achieved all our goals, on and off the field, and hopefully this will be another step in the right direction for women’s sport.

“It’s a special feeling being in the final. I’ve always known we have the ability and the skills … and it will be a special day, whatever happens.”

Luus, who took over the national team’s captaincy from Dane van Niekerk a few months ago, said Sunday would be the biggest day in her career.

“100 per cent … it’s the proudest moment of my career,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. No South African team has done this before. I feel so proud.”

Captain Sune Luus and coach Hilton Moreeng discuss the T20 World Cup final. Picture: Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

South African men’s teams have been among the best in the world over the years but never reached a World Cup final.

Fans queued for hours outside Newlands on Saturday hoping to secure tickets to the big match.

“I can’t put into words (what that means to us). I never thought it would happen in our country, for women’s cricket,” said Luus.

‘Best v best’

The Proteas skipper added the team that stayed the most calm on Sunday, in what should be a sell-our crowd, would win in the end.

“We were 30 to 40 runs short in the previous game against Australia. They bat deep and we’re going to have to stay in the fight.

“Our pace attack is strong, maybe the best, while they have the best batting lineup; we know what’s coming and so do they.

“A final is about what happens on the day; it’s no different to any other game.

“We’re going to have to be as calm as possible, focus on what we need to do and trust our skills and abilities. The rest will take care of itself.”