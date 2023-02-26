Women’s T20 World Cup final: Aussies too good for Proteas

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Australia showed all their class as they edged the South African Proteas women’s team to capture the T20 World Cup title at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Meg Lanning and her team won by 19 runs in a tight game, but one the Australians took control of with the ball after being restricted to just 156 when they batted.

Proteas opening batter, Laura Wolvaardt, scored an exciting 61 off 48 balls but when she was dismissed in the 17th over it was pretty much all over for the Proteas.

Chloe Tryon’s 25 off 23 gave the home team hope, but she followed Wolvaardt to the sheds an over later and with the Proteas then 121/5 with just over two overs remaining the dream of a World Cup win was over.

Wolvaardt and Brits (10) made a low start to their run chase and Marizanne Kapp (11) also struggled to get going.

South Africa were up against it at 54/3 in the 11th over when captain Sune Luus was dismissed. Anneke Bosch scored one and Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta were at the crease at the end.

For the Aussies, the wickets were shared around, with a run-out also part of the dismissals.

Beth Mooney

Earlier Australia opener Beth Mooney scored a stunning 74 not out off 53 balls to lead her side to 156/6 after their 20 overs.

Only Ash Gardner (29 off 21), who was sent up the order, showed similar intent as the Australians lost wickets at regular intervals.

Alyssa Healy scored 18 (20) at the top of the order in an opening stand of 36 with Mooney, but she was dismissed at the end of the fifth over by Kapp, with Nadine de Klerk taking the catch.

Gardner fell with the score on 82, with Sune Luus tacking an excellent catch at long off after 11.5 overs and then Grace Harris (10) was bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba to leave the Aussies on 103 for three after 14.1 overs.

Lanning scored just 10 before being caught in the deep by Chloe Tryonin the 18th over, while Ellyse Perry (7) and Georgia Wareham (0) were dismissed by Shabnim Ismail in the final over.

Ismail finished with 2/26 in four, while Kapp took 2/35, also in four.