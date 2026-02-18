Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

T20 World Cup Super Eights: Proteas’ opponents, dates and times confirmed

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

18 February 2026

08:29 am

RELATED ARTICLES

South Africa have three matches to come in the next phase of the competition.

Proteas players in huddle

South Africa huddle together during the T20 World Cup match against the UAE on Wednesday. Picture: Surjeet Yadav-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South Africa’s Proteas men’s team will feature in the T20 World Cup Super Eights from this weekend, after qualifying for the next phase of the tournament with a game to spare.

Aiden Markram and his team still face the United Arab Emirates in their final pool fixture in Delhi on Wednesday before they turn their attention to the Super Eights, starting this weekend.

Before Wednesday’s match, the Proteas had beaten Canada, Afghanistan and New Zealand in Group D.

They will now feature in a last-eight group with India, West Indies and Zimbabwe. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals. The other group will consist of England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and either Pakistan or the USA.

At the conclusion of the Super Eight matches the top team in each group will play the second-placed team in the other group in the semi-finals.

Proteas’ Super Eight fixtures:

India – Sunday 22 February in Ahmedabad at 3.30pm

West Indies – Thursday 26 February in Ahmedabad at 11.30am

Zimbabwe – Sunday 1 March in Delhi at 11.30am

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News How much money flows from South Africa to SADC countries? Here’s the breakdown
Politics Questions raised about step-aside rule as Gigaba insists he’ll continue with parliamentary duties
News Crisis deepens: Is water being throttled in Joburg?
Politics AbaThembu king ‘boots out’ Mandla Mandela as chief of Mvezo
News After abandoning legal bid, Madlanga commission witness ‘hospitalised’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News