T20 World Cup Super Eights: Proteas’ opponents, dates and times confirmed

South Africa have three matches to come in the next phase of the competition.

South Africa’s Proteas men’s team will feature in the T20 World Cup Super Eights from this weekend, after qualifying for the next phase of the tournament with a game to spare.

Aiden Markram and his team still face the United Arab Emirates in their final pool fixture in Delhi on Wednesday before they turn their attention to the Super Eights, starting this weekend.

Before Wednesday’s match, the Proteas had beaten Canada, Afghanistan and New Zealand in Group D.

They will now feature in a last-eight group with India, West Indies and Zimbabwe. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals. The other group will consist of England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and either Pakistan or the USA.

At the conclusion of the Super Eight matches the top team in each group will play the second-placed team in the other group in the semi-finals.

Proteas’ Super Eight fixtures:

India – Sunday 22 February in Ahmedabad at 3.30pm

West Indies – Thursday 26 February in Ahmedabad at 11.30am

Zimbabwe – Sunday 1 March in Delhi at 11.30am