Sports roundup: All eyes on the Proteas at T20 World Cup

There's also one big URC match to look forward to this weekend.

The Proteas have qualified for the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup taking place in India and Sri Lanka, with a game in hand.

After three wins last week, the Proteas face the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in their final pool game before the bigger games in the Super Eights.

There’s also been some hot action from the Proteas women’s team, during their T20 series win against Pakistan on local soil, while on the football front, there’s been plenty of quality action here and abroad.

In rugby, the United Rugby Championship returns this weekend, albeit in limited fashion, with just the one game taking place, between the Lions and Sharks in Joburg, in a rescheduled game.

There is also still Six Nations rugby happening this week as well.

