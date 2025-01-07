OPINION: Temba Bavuma has grown into one of the best captains in Test cricket

The Proteas have not lost a Test with Bavuma as captain, winning six games and drawing one.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma celebrates a century during the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town last week. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

After his team wrapped up a series win over Pakistan on Monday, winning their seventh straight Test match, Temba Bavuma refused to accept the credit for leading from the front. But he deserves it.

Bavuma has often been criticised, especially for his limited overs form, and the criticism has often been warranted.

In the Test arena, however, he has developed into a reliable top-order batter and his leadership skills have been made abundantly clear.

The Proteas have not lost a Test with Bavuma as captain, winning six games and drawing one, and he has played a very important role in helping them qualify for the World Test Championship final and climbing to second place in the world rankings.

Finding his best form

Though he was consistent and made contributions, between 2016 and 2023 Bavuma did not score a single ton, struggling to kick on after making starts for the national side.

Since he broke that duck, however, he has been phenomenal.

In his last 12 Test innings he has scored three centuries and four half-centuries, and he has assisted in creating a healthy team environment in which the players refer to each other as a brotherhood.

Perhaps most promising is the humility he showed after the win against Pakistan, when it was pointed out that the best form of his career had coincided directly with the recent success of the national Test squad.

‘Nothing special about me’

“I’ve always felt, as captain, you’re only as good as your bowlers, but you’re as good as the rest of the team as well,” Bavuma said.

“The bowlers individually have been superb. Guys have stood up. And the batters have also done their jobs when the time is needed.

“There’s nothing special about me as captain. I’m just enjoying where I am and being part of this group of guys, and enjoying the responsibility of executing the vision that the coach (Shukri Conrad) has laid on the team.”

Good leaders must always question themselves, and humility is a reflection of that.

Bavuma has proved he is not only a superb batter, but his leadership skills make him one of the best captains in Test cricket. Even if he won’t admit it.