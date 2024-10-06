Temba Bavuma ruled out of final ODI between SA and Ireland

All-rounder Wiaan Mulder is also unavailable due to personal reasons.

The Proteas took another knock ahead of the third and final ODI against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Monday, after it was confirmed that captain Temba Bavuma would not be available.

Bavuma picked up a soft tissue injury in his left elbow during the second match of the series on Friday when he was forced to retire while batting.

It was confirmed by team management on Sunday that he would not be available for the last match of the SA team’s UAE tour. He would return home with the rest of the national squad on Tuesday and would consult a specialist.

Mulder goes home

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that all-rounder Wiaan Mulder had returned home for personal reasons.

This followed the withdrawal of Nandre Burger last week, with the fast bowler having returned to South Africa after picking up a back injury.

Reeza Hendricks had been called up as a replacement for Bavuma, with the 35-year-old batter set to arrive in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Rassie van der Dussen was set to captain the Proteas in the final ODI against Ireland, a dead rubber fixture, with South Africa holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.