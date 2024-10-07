‘We’re hungry’: Proteas target another big win over Ireland

South Africa hold an unassailable 2-0 lead over Ireland ahead of the last match of the series.

Despite having already won the series, the Proteas are eager to secure another crushing victory and a series clean sweep over Ireland in the third and final ODI in Abu Dhabi on Monday (1.30pm SA time).

After losing 2-1 in an ODI series against Afghanistan and drawing 1-1 in a T20 series against Ireland, the Proteas demolished the Irish side in the first two ODI matches last week. They won the first game by 139 runs and the second by 174 runs.

Seam bowler Lizaad WIlliams said they were hoping to coast to an even more convincing win in the final match of their UAE tour, in an attempt to make a statement after a wobbly campaign.

“We have set ourselves a challenge for Monday to even top these two performances we’ve put in, so there’s a lot to play for… and we’re hungry,” Williams said.

Building momentum

Looking ahead to the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next year, batter Tristan Stubbs said the Proteas were hoping to build on their momentum and carry it through to the rest of their tours leading up to the tournament.

“We really want to try and make it a 3-0 performance,” said Stubbs, who scored his first international century in the second ODI against Ireland on Friday.

“We’ve had a few good performances but we haven’t backed them up, so we need to make sure we keep backing them up and keep winning.

“I think that will be the big motivation for Monday (today), to keep the momentum going.”