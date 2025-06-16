Tough schedule revealed for Proteas at Women’s Cricket World Cup

South Africa will open their campaign against England in Bengaluru on 3 October.

National captain Laura Wolvaardt will lead the SA team at the Women’s Cricket World Cup later this year. Picture: Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images

The Proteas will need to be ready to do some travelling between games, it was revealed on Monday, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) announcing the fixtures for the Women’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India and Sri Lanka later this year.

The eight teams in the tournament will compete in a round-robin stage, with the top four sides qualifying for the semifinals, and the SA squad will play their first three games in different cities.

They open their campaign against England in Bengaluru on 3 October, before moving on to Indore for a clash with New Zealand three days later, followed by a match against India in Vizag on 9 October.

They will then have a chance to settle in, however, as they spend a week in Vizag (with another game against Bangladesh on 13 October).

But they must then pack their bags again and cross borders, heading to Colombo for fixtures against Sri Lanka on 17 October and Pakistan four days later.

Then they return to Indore for what could be a crunch match against defending champions Australia on 25 October.

Playoff venues

If they progress to the semifinals, the SA women will have to travel again, with one game being played in Bengaluru and the other in either Colombo or Guwahati.

The tournament final is scheduled for 2 November in either Bengaluru or Colombo.

The only one of the five host venues in the tournament where the Proteas might not play is Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.

It was also confirmed yesterday that India will take on co-hosts Sri Lanka in the opening match of the global showpiece in Bengaluru on 30 September 2025.

Having reached the semifinals at the last two editions of the 50-over Cricket World Cup, in 2017 and 2022, the Proteas will be aiming to progress to the final for the first time.

Proteas round robin fixtures

3 October – SA v England, Bengaluru

6 October – SA v New Zealand, Indore

9 October – SA v India, Vizag

13 October – SA v Bangladesh, Vizag

17 October – SA v Sri Lanka, Colombo

21 October – SA v Pakistan, Colombo

25 October – SA v Australia, Indore