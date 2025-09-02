Cricket

UPDATE: Proteas choose to bowl in ODI series opener against England

By Wesley Botton

2 September 2025

England fast bowler Sonny Baker will be the only player from either team making his ODI debut.

Proteas batter Temba Bavuma

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and sent the hosts in to bat in Leeds. Picture: Saeed Khan/AFP

South Africa won the toss and opted to field first in the opening fixture of their three-match one-day international (ODI) series against England in Leeds on Tuesday.

England’s Sonny Baker, a 22-year-old fast bowler playing his first international match in any format, will be the only player from either side making his ODI debut.

The day/night game starts at 2pm (SA time) at Headingley Cricket Ground.

Teams

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

England

Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker

