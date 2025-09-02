UPDATE: England line-up collapses as Proteas are set a target of 132 to win

Spin bowler Keshav Maharaj took 4/22 after a destructive spell which ripped England apart.

South Africa’s bowling attack took control of the first one-day international (ODI) against England in Leeds on Sunday.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the hosts never really got going, hobbling their way to 131 all out in their 50 overs.

While opening batter Jamie Smith (who hit two boundaries in the first over) put up some resistance, hitting 54 runs off 48 balls, he received very little support.

And after Smith was removed in the 18th over, with Corbin Bosch taking a diving catch off a Wiaan Mulder delivery, the lower half of England’s batting line-up completely collapsed as spin bowler Keshav Maharaj ripped them apart.

Maharaj took 4/22, with England losing their last six wickets for just 29 runs, while Mulder returned 3/33.

The Proteas will be chasing a target of 132 runs to win, as they look to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.