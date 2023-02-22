WATCH: Proteas star Laura Wolvaardt fooled by Zoom

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African cricketer Laura Wolvaardt has been caught out by Zoom — the online meeting platform.

In a hilarious video doing the rounds, Wolvaardt is asked a question at a press conference following the Proteas women’s team’s win against Bangladesh and while the opening batter can hear the question, she has no clue where it is coming from.

Wolvaardt was in the question and answer session following the Proteas’ win in the T20 World Cup, happening in Cape Town.

Zoom

The opening batter answers a number of questions from the journalists present in the room and then the host moves to Zoom for a few questions. In the clip it is clear Wolvaardt is unaware the questions will now come from Zoom, even though the host mentions it.

The 23-year-old’s eyes dart left and right as she seeks the person from where the voice is coming and eventually asks, “Where is he?” as an ‘Amir’ asks a question.

‘Amir’ then asks, ” Can you hear me?” to which Wolvaardt answers, “Yes, I just don’t know where you are.”

There is much laughter before the cricketer is told, “I’m on Zoom.”

Wolvaardt says, “Oh, okay, sorry … like whoa!”

WATCH HERE

Wolvaardt, who opens the batting for the SA women’s cricket team, was at her powerful best in the match against Bangladesh.

She scored 66 not out in an opening, and winning and unbeaten, stand with Tazmin Brits as the Proteas chased down a target of 114 to win on Tuesday. Brits scored 50 not out.

With the win, the Proteas women’s team qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals and they’ll face England in Cape Town on Friday.