Laura Wolvaardt on reaching T20 World Cup semis: ‘Special to play it at Newlands’

Ross Roche

The Proteas women’s team produced a top all-round performance to thump Bangladesh and set up an enticing ICC T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal clash against England on Friday afternoon.

Going into their final pool match on Tuesday night the Proteas knew all they needed to do was get a win to ease into the semis on net run rate, over New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who they finished even on points with.

After restricting Bangladesh to just 113/6 in their 20 overs, openers Laura Wolvaardt (66) and Tazmin Brits (50) struck unbeaten half centuries to lead their side to a 10 wicket win with 13 balls to spare.

Early pressure

Although it was a comfortable win in the end, a really slow start with the bat meant the Proteas were under a bit of pressure at the halfway mark of the innings on just 43, before putting on the style with 70 runs coming off the next 47 balls to ease home.

“Taz and I were under a bit of pressure at the halfway mark. We didn’t get off to the best start. So it was a bit of a mental innings for us to just stay in and trust that the runs were going to come at the end. I am very happy that we were able to stay in and push it through,” said player of the match Wolvaardt.

“I think we made it look a bit harder than it was up front. It was a very nice wicket to bat on. I actually think our bowling unit deserves this (player of the match) trophy. To restrict them to 110 on a good wicket like that was amazing.

“We just struggled to find our timing up front but it was a very nice wicket.”

Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa scored 66 not out against Bangladesh at Newlands on Tuesday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

‘Special’

Looking ahead to the semifinal against England at the same ground, Wolvaardt is hopeful that the Proteas can build on the momentum built after a tough start to the World Cup, while she is also happy to have found some form at the right time.

“It is so special to be able to play in a semifinal at Newlands. Looking at where we started the tournament with that loss against Sri Lanka, I think the way we have pulled together as a group and to make it this far has been really good,” said Wolvaardt.

“Hopefully we can have a good game in the semis. It feels really good (to find form). I’ve had a very frustrating tournament so far, so this one feels really good.”

‘Bowlers were excellent’

Proteas captain Sune Luus echoed the sentiments of her star opening batter, claiming that she always backed her players to pull it through despite the slow start to the chase, while she was effusive in her praise of the bowling department’s efforts.

“It was good that they batted through and took us home. It was a bit of a nervy start, but you’ve just got to back your players, and I think they are world class players. Laura showed that and Tazmin as well. So I am just happy with the win and hopefully we can continue that in the semis,” said Luus.

“They (the bowlers) were excellent. They hit their straps tonight again and I think 113 was below par on this wicket. So we always knew that if we got them below 120 we were in for a good chase.”

It was Luus’ 100th T20 international for the Proteas and she was proud to have led her team to a home semifinal on Friday where they are hoping for a packed crowd to turn up and cheer them on.

“It is a massive honour. I think this was the game I did the least. I was just a spectator to everyone around me tonight. But it’s an incredible feeling. I think we are going to go back now, reflect and soak it all in. I don’t think this opportunity comes around very often,” admitted Luus.

“Newlands has been absolutely amazing. Hopefully everyone comes out on Friday at three ‘o clock. I know Cape Town doesn’t work past two on a Friday, so hopefully everyone is here.”