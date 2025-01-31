‘We want a W for South Africa,’ says U19 women’s team batting star

Jemma Botha starred with the bat, while Ashleigh van Wyk was the top bowler in the win against Australia at the T20 World Cup.

South Africa’s U19 women’s cricketers are one match away from securing their country a major tournament trophy when they play in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against India in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Kayla Reyneke and her team were in top form on Friday when they powered past Australia in their semi-final, winning by five wickets to qualify for the final.

After restricting Australia to 105/8, South Africa reached their target with five wickets down and 11 balls to spare.

Van Wyk stars with ball

Slow left-arm bowler Ashleigh van Wyk was the star of the performance, taking 4/17 in three overs to rip apart the Australian batting lineup, while in their chase, Jemma Botha (37), Reyneke (26), and Karabo Meso (19) ensured the South Africans were not going to be found wanting.

Van Wyk, who was named Player of the Match, said she kept reminding herself that every ball was an event.

“I kept myself calm by breathing after each ball, staying present in the moment, and reminding myself and my teammates that every ball is an event,” she said.

“I stuck to what has been working for me and followed the team plan throughout the tournament, backing myself and the hard work we have put in over the last 18 months.

“You always need support to achieve victory. It’s never just about what I do, it’s about the way my teammates and management back me. That support allows me to play with heart and without regrets, whether things go my way or not.”

‘For the country’

Jemma Botha, who hit five fours and two sixes in her top-notch innings of 37 was full of praise for her team’s bowlers and said the team would do their best to win the final, for the country.

“The bowlers came to the party, restricting Australia to just 105,” she said, “which gave us batters not too difficult a job.

“And then the batters came to the party, with clear plans. There were a lot of nerves and plenty of anxiety throughout the innings, but I’m glad we’re in the final.

“The country needed us to get to the final, and they need us to win it. I’m happy we can do this for them, and hope we can bring you guys (the country) a ‘W’.”

South Africa will face India in the final at the Bayuemas Oval in Sunday.

India got the better of England in their semi-final, winning by nine wickets and 30 balls remaining. After restricting England to 113/8, India chased down their target in 15 overs.