Wiaan Mulder proves his worth in Proteas Test team: ‘Genuine all-rounder and vital cog’

The 26-year-old made telling contributions with bat and ball in the first Test win against Bangladesh.

Wiaan Mulder has become an integral member of the Proteas Test team. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad has called all-rounder Wiaan Mulder “a vital cog in the side” following the team’s first Test win against Bangladesh in Dhaka this last week.

Mulder played a key role with bat and ball as the Proteas beat their hosts by seven wickets, for the South Africans’ first Test win in the subcontinent in 10 years.

The 26-year-old Mulder took 3/22 and 1/40 in his bowling stints, his first innings performance setting the Proteas up to bowl out Bangladesh for just 106 runs. And, batting at No 8, Mulder scored 54 in his only knock, as the Proteas posted 308 in their first innings.

Genuine all-rounder

The first Test was Mulder’s 15th for South Africa after earning his debut in 2019. He has been in and out of the side in the last five years but under Conrad appears to have established himself as a key member of the team.

“Backing him brings the best out of him,” said Conrad after the first Test.

“He’s a vital cog in the team and will remain a vital cog going forward.

“He probably won’t reach the heights of some other all rounders to have played for South Africa, but he’s a genuine all-rounder … he’s not a batting all-rounder or a bowling all-rounder.”

Conrad continued to heap praise on the former St Stithians pupil.

“He adds real balance to the side, and in our team the all-rounder role is a critical one.

“What I’ve really liked is his bowling has come on in leaps and bounds, he’s bowling quicker (than before), he can bowl with the new ball and he’s nice an aggressive.

“He takes catches at slip and he’s shown signs what he’s capable of with the bat.”

Playing in same team with Jansen

Marco Jansen, who’s also considered a Proteas all-rounder in all formats and already played many Tests for South Africa, isn’t on this tour as he takes a break from the game, but Conrad said there was place for both men to potentially play in the same team when available.

“If everything stacks up, I’d like to see them both in the team,” said the Test coach. “I think there’s place for them to play together.”

South Africa will again be without Temba Bavuma (left elbow injury) for the second Test starting in Chattogram on Tuesday, meaning Aiden Markram will captain the side.

South Africa will decide on their lineup, and whether they go into the match with two spinners again, in Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt, once they have assessed conditions early next week. The batting lineup is unlikely to change.