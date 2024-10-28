Hard work starting to pay off for Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder

It has been a breakout year for Mulder who has featured in three Tests, five ODI’s and six T20I’s for the Proteas.

It has been a tough road for Wiaan Mulder, but the hard work seems to finally be paying off with the Proteas all-rounder enjoying a pretty decent 2024 international season.

The Proteas have long been looking for a genuine all-rounder and Mulder, who is now 26, was a schoolboy prodigy who many expected to kick on to huge things, but that hasn’t materialised yet.

He made his ODI debut for the Proteas in 2017 as a 19-year-old, before making his Test debut in 2019 and his T20I debut in 2021, but he has been unable to become a regular feature in any international format over that time.

Breakout year

In total he has played 20 ODI’s, 15 Tests and 11 T20I’s, but 2024 has been a sort of breakout year for Mulder who has featured in three Tests, five ODI’s and six T20I’s for the Proteas, which is largely down to his improved form for the team.

Ahead of the Proteas’ second Test against Bangladesh, starting on Tuesday, Mulder admitted that it had taken a lot of mental work and help from former Proteas coach Mark Boucher to get him where he currently is.

“I had to work a lot on the mental side of my game when I started international cricket. I was really young and naive, I didn’t quite understand what I was getting myself into and I would say I didn’t deal well enough with the pressure,” explained Mulder.

“I had to change a few technical things and Mark Boucher played a big part in helping me understand my technique and what is required from me in a team setting.

“So I had to go back to domestic cricket here (in SA) and in England to try to understand what my way is in terms of going about things.”

Coaching assistance

Mulder added that a host of other coaches, including Russell Domingo, Hashim Amla and Allan Donald had assisted him in growing and improving his game, as he aimed to become more consistent and cement his place as a regular member of the Proteas side going forward.

“They really helped me find my blueprint in a sense and it has also helped me to clarify my doubts,” said Mulder.

“I am still learning a lot from my game and to say I fully understand what it is about would be a blatant lie.

“What these coaches have identified in me is that when I am positive and free mentally, not worried about surviving or getting out, is when I get into my best positions.

“Working with (former Australian all-rounder) Shane Watson at the San Francisco Unicorns was a big learning curve for me in terms of what goes on between the ears, and what I need to think about to be at my best consistently.”

Having scored a crucial 54 and picked up four wickets in helping the Proteas beat Bangladesh in the first Test last week, Mulder will be aiming for another positive performance in the second Test in Chattogram.