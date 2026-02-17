‘World Cup starts now’: Proteas coach Morkel looks ahead to next round

South Africa are already looking ahead to the play-offs at the T20 World Cup.

With the first round out the way, Proteas assistant coach Albie Morkel is confident the national team can put up a fight as they approach the business end of the T20 World Cup.

Though they have one game to go in the group stages, the Proteas have already qualified for the Super 8 round ahead of their dead rubber fixture against United Arab Emirates in Delhi on Wednesday (7.30am start).

Before Wednesday’s clash, South Africa were already looking forward to the play-offs ahead of their last first-round fixture, and Morkel felt the tournament was now gaining momentum.

“The first box is ticked, getting through to the next stage, but to me the World Cup starts now,” Morkel said yesterday.

“Every game will be a tough game, and luckily we will be in Ahmedabad again where we’re sort of used to the conditions now, so let’s see.”

Looking to take another step forward

Joining the team as a ‘specialist consultant’ at the global showpiece in India and Sri Lanka, even Morkel was unsure of his vague role, which said he had to figure out for himself.

He did, however, believe they were in for a battle as the Proteas geared up for the next stage of the tournament with a clash against India to be held in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

They were also set to face West Indies in the next round, as well Zimbabwe, who stunned their opposition to become the only unseeded team in the opening round to progress.

Morkel felt the Proteas had performed well in Group D, remaining unbeaten ahead of Wednesday’s fixture against the UAE, but he admitted they needed to up their game.

He believed, however, that they had the experience required in their squad to deliver in the knockout stages as they set their sights on the nation’s first limited overs World Cup trophy.

“There will be more pressure in those games as we move towards the play-offs, but I feel we’ve got a very experienced group, bowlers and batters, so guys who have been exposed to the IPL (Indian Premier League) and other leagues,” he said.

“Yes, international cricket is a little bit different, but these are guys who can handle that pressure, so I think they will actually thrive in those circumstances where there’s a bit more pressure on the games, so we’re not too worried.”