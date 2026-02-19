Proteas women suffer Kapp blow ahead of Pakistan ODI series

The Proteas and Pakistan battle it out in three ODIs in Bloemfontein, Pretoria and Durban over the coming week.

The Proteas women suffered a major blow when it was confirmed on Thursday that star allrounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, getting under way at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday (10am start).

Kapp featured in two of the Proteas‘ three T20Is against Pakistan earlier this month, but during the most recent one, after bowling three overs and conceding 11 runs, she felt unwell and went off the field and was unable to return.

Cricket South Africa explained: “Kapp experienced discomfort shortly after completing her spell during the first innings of the third T20 International in Benoni on Monday. Following further medical assessments, the Proteas women medical team has opted to rest her as a precaution.”

Having clinched the T20I series 2-1, the Proteas will now have to try and do the same in the ODI series, but without one of their best and most experienced players.

They have thus handed a maiden call-up to 18-year-old Lions rising talent Fay Cowling, who could be in line to make her Proteas debut in one of the matches.

Better news

In better news for the team, experienced allrounder Chloe Tryon has returned from injury and will likely be needed to fill the void left by Kapp.

Tryon picked up a knee injury during the recently concluded Women’s Premier League, but is now back and ready to rumble, and will hope to make a big impact in her first ODI since the World Cup final.

Since that match, at the start of November, Tryon has only played T20 cricket, after she was rested for the ODI series against Ireland in December, so she will be eager to get up and running if selected for the opening match.

Adding extra importance to the series is that it marks the start of the Proteas ICC Women’s Championship cycle, which serves as the qualification pathway to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2029.

In total five changes have been made to the Proteas women’s squad from the T20I squad, with Cowling, Tryon, top order batter Faye Tunnicliffe, allrounder Nondumiso Shangase, and seamer Tumi Sekhukhune, replacing Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Kayla Reyneke and Dane van Niekerk.

Proteas Women’s ODI Squad

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Fay Cowling (maiden call-up), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe

Proteas v Pakistan fixtures

Sunday 22 February at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein: 10am start

Wednesday 25 February at SuperSport Park in Pretoria: 2pm start

Sunday 1 March at Kingsmead in Durban: 10am start