Defending champion Homa back in the lead at Sun City

South Africa's Ockie Strydom is just one shot back after opening with a solid 67.

American Max Homa shot a 66 in the first round of the 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge on Thursday. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Defending champion Max Homa of the USA looks like the man to beat once again at Sun City after charging into a one-shot lead after the first round of the 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge on Thursday.

Homa, who won the title in stunning fashion last year, played near-perfect golf in hot and tough conditions to shoot a six-under-par 66, to lead by one from South Africa’s Ockie Strydom, who fired a solid 67, five-under-par.

Four players were a further three shots back of Homa, at three-under-par, namely Pablo Larrazabal, Andy Sullivan, Matthew Jordan and Thorbjorn Olesen.

South Africa’s Robin Williams, who is coming off something of a spectacular breakout season, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are the best placed local players, at two-under-par after shooting fighting 70s in their opening rounds.

Strydom best-placed South African

Homa, the highest ranked player in the field, was in stunning form, opening his first nine with a 31, which included five birdies, before he made another at the 11th to be six-under. He, however, dropped shots at the par-four 13th and 15th holes to slip back, but he finished strongly with further birdies at 17 and 18.

Strydom, a regular winner on the Sunshine Tour, was first off on the 10th tee on Thursday morning. He made a birdie at the par-four 11th and eagle at the par-five 14th before dropping a shot at the par-four 15th.

On his back nine, holes one to nine at the Gary Player Country Club, the 39-year-old fired a 33 with birdies at the second, fourth and fifth holes without dropping further shots.

“On the Sunshine Tour we play here a lot. In my career I’ve played here more than 50 times,” Strydom told the Sunshine Tour’s social media account after his round.

“So it’s nice to be back here … you know the golf course. The course is looking good, it suits my eye so for me, I’m happy to be back.”

Twenty-three-year-old Williams, playing on invitation, showed he could be a contender towards the end of the tournament as he made four birdies and one double-bogey to be tied seventh after the first round, while Bezuidenhout made three birdies and one bogey to be very much in the hunt as well.

Lawrence made four birdies, but dropped three shots for his 71, but he’s just five shots off the leader, Homa.