Nedbank Golf Challenge: Nine SA golfers chasing glory at Sun City

The last local winner was Branden Grace in 2017.

Thriston Lawrence will be one to watch at Sun City this week. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Only five South African golfers have managed to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 41 years of the event. Will a sixth join the list this week when the 42nd edition of the “Million Dollar” is played at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City?

Branden Grace was the last local winner in 2017, with Trevor Immelman winning in 2007, and Retief Goosen in 2004. Ernie Els won it three times, in 2002, 2000 and 1999, while David Frost also triumphed on three occasions, in 1992, 1990 and 1989.

South African Major winners Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen have come close but never won “Africa’s Major”, while two Zimbabweans, Nick Price and Mark McNulty have come out on top.

SA challenge

Hopes of a local winner this week rest with a handful of very promising young stars Robin Williams, Aldrich Potgieter, Ryan van Velzen and a few more seasoned competitors in Ockie Strydon, Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Stone, Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Thriston Lawrence.

At 47, Lawrence is the highest ranked South African in the field and he goes into the tournament in good form after a stellar last DP World Tour season. Van Rooyen and Bezuidenhout, who now play most of their golf in Europe and the USA, will also fancy their chances on home soil.

Rising stars Williams and Potgieter have the games to challenge the more experienced men and with nothing to lose could surprise.

Bezuidenhout said he was again looking forward to testing himself at Sun City, where he won the SA Open title in 2020.

Homa defending title

“It’s always been a highlight,” Bezuidenhout told europeantour.com of the tournament. “I remember coming here for the first time in 2003 as an eight-year-old boy.

“I always dreamt of playing the Nedbank Golf Challenge and it’s always a privilege to be back. It’s always special for the South African boys.”

Van Rooyen added: “It’s awesome. I’ve been home for about two weeks and got to Sun City on Sunday, there’s nothing quite like it.

“As a kid I came here a few times, watched Ernie (Els) win, watched him lose in a play-off to Sergio (Garcia) as well one year so lots of fond memories.”

The defending champion this week is American Max Homa.

The first players get under way at 9.21am Thursday.