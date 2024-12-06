Guerrier charges into lead at NGC, but Strydom still in the hunt at Sun City

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is also just a few strokes off the lead after the second round.

South Africa’s Ockie Strydom is just one shot back of the leader going into the third round of the NGC at Sun City, Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Frenchman Julien Guerrier shot a second round four-under-par 68, the joint lowest round of the day on Friday, to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the 42nd playing of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.

The 39-year-old is at five-under-par, one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ockie Strydom and fellow Frenchman Romain Langasque.

Strydom had to settle for a 73 in his second round, to go with an opening 67, while Langasque shot a second consecutive round of 70.

Homa struggles

First round leader and defending champion, Max Homa of America, who shot an opening 66, took strain in the heat and windy conditions at the Gary Player Country Club on Friday, like the rest of the players, and had to settle for a three-over-par 75, to be two shots off the leader, Guerrier.

Homa played good, solid golf throughout most of his round with birdies at the sixth, ninth and 10th but he bogeyed the fourth and 12th and then double bogeyed the par-three 16th and par-four 17th.

The next best-placed South African after Strydom is Christiaan Bezuidenhout after a second round 72 to go with his first round 70 and he’s just three shots off the leader.

Young Aldrich Potgieter followed up his opening 73 with a good 70 on Friday and is also very much in the mix, as is Robin Williams who’s gone around the course in 144 shots in his first two rounds to be even-par.

Tough conditions

Guerrier said it was a tough day in the Pilanesberg.

“I’m very pleased, I made a lot of birdies. But the conditions were tough. You can hit good shots but still end up in the water, like I did on 17, but that’s this golf course.

“It’s a long course and the greens are firm,” said Guerrier in a television interview after his round.

Guerrier made eight birdies in total, four on each nine, but he also made four bogeys in his round of 68.

With 20 players on par or better, and further 15 players up to seven shots off the lead, it is a wide-open tournament going into the weekend.

South Africa’s Brandon Stone and Thriston Lawrence are two of these players at two-over-par, who’ll still fancy their chances of making a run for the title over the weekend. Dylan Frittelli is three-over-par and Erik van Rooyen four-over-par. ends