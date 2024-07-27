Djokovic closes in on Nadal Olympic clash as Alcaraz, Swiatek cruise

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Australia’s Matthew Ebden during their men’s singles first round tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 27, 2024. Picture: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP.

Novak Djokovic set-up a potential Olympic Games blockbuster with Rafael Nadal on Saturday as Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek made winning returns to a rain-swept Roland Garros where they were crowned French Open champions last month.

Djokovic, chasing a first Olympic gold to add to his 24 Grand Slams, brushed aside Australia’s Matthew Ebden 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 minutes under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

The torrential rain which swamped the opening ceremony on Friday also brought havoc to Roland Garros where play on the outside courts, which were scheduled to host 40 matches, was delayed by six hours.

Alcaraz, fresh from defeating Djokovic in the Wimbledon final two weeks ago, eased past Hady Habib of Lebanon while Swiatek enjoyed a straight-sets win against Irina Camelia-Begu.

Nadal, who has been carrying a thigh strain, will take on Djokovic for the 60th time if he gets past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Sunday.

“His record at Roland Garros speaks for itself,” said Djokovic of potentially facing Nadal.

“If we face each other, it’s possibly going to be for the last time.”

On Saturday, Djokovic was barely pushed by 36-year-old Ebden, who only made the tournament as an alternate after a series of injury pullouts.

Without a singles ranking, doubles specialist Ebden had not played a singles match for two years before he got an unexpected Olympics call.

Djokovic needed just 24 minutes to wrap up the first set and was 4-0 up in the second before the Australian won a game.

Ebden, playing to a sympathetic crowd, celebrated by pulling his shirt over his head.

But that was as good as it got for the Australian Open doubles champion, who was broken six times and hit just seven winners to the 24 of Djokovic.

“The only goal I had was not to get injured. I was never going to win. I got one game at least and I said to Novak I was sorry I couldn’t give him more of a hit,” said Ebden.

Alcaraz enjoyed a winning start to his Olympic Games career when he swept aside Lebanon’s Hady Habib, the world number 275, in just 70 minutes winning 6-3, 6-1.

‘Dream to play with Rafa’

“It was an incredible experience, the energy of the crowd was crazy,” said third-ranked Alcaraz who will team up with Nadal later Saturday in the first round of the doubles.

“It’s a dream for me to play with Rafa. We want to win and enjoy it.”

Women’s world number one Swiatek battled to a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Begu as the 23-year-old Pole returned to the court where she captured a fourth French Open title last month.

“I’m happy to get through. The atmosphere was a little bit different so I was a little more nervous,” she said.

“But I have the chance to work on a few things tomorrow so my level can be higher in the second round.”

After two breaks in a comfortable first set, the top seed had to retrieve a break in the second set to get to 5-5 before sweeping the next two games and secured victory when Begu double-faulted.

Swiatek cruises to the last16

Swiatek, who only made the second round on her Olympics debut in Tokyo three years ago, will face either Diane Parry of France or Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska for a place in the last 16.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, easily defeated by Swiatek in the French Open final, also made the second round with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Romania’s Ana Bogdan.

“It’s great to come back here, it’s a different kind of tournament when it’s the Olympics,” said Paolini.

“I really love to play for my country but I feel a little more pressure.”

Saturday’s night session will see Naomi Osaka, a four-time major winner, take on fellow former world number one Angelique Kerber, the 36-year-old German who will retire from tennis after the Olympics.