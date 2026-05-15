Cape Town set for a warm, dry weekend before clouds roll in midweek

Cape Town is heading into a comfortable weekend.

Clear skies and mild temperatures are on the cards for Cape Town this weekend, with the South African Weather Service forecasting a mostly pleasant week ahead.

However, residents should brace for cooler, cloudier conditions by Wednesday.

Fine weekend in store for Capetonians

Cape Town is heading into a comfortable weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) reporting current conditions of 20°C and partly cloudy skies.

Saturday is expected to be the pick of the weekend, with the weather service forecasting clear skies throughout the day and a high of 23°C.

“Weather Condition: Clear Skies,” the weather service confirmed for Saturday across all forecast intervals, from the early hours of the morning through to the evening.

Humidity will be relatively high at 85% in the morning, then ease to 55% during the afternoon, then climb back to 75% by 8pm.

A light south-easterly wind of 9.3 km/h is expected to persist throughout the day, keeping conditions calm and pleasant.

“Minimum Temperature: 14°C. Maximum Temperature: 23°C,” the weather service noted.

The forecaster noted that the rainfall probability is 0%, with no rainfall expected. Sunrise is set for 7.32am, and sunset will be at 5.52pm.

Sunday holds up, with winds picking up in the afternoon

Sunday follows a similarly sunny script, with the weather service again predicting clear skies for most of the day before high-level clouds move in after 8pm.

Temperatures will range from 13°C to 22°C.

“Weather Condition: Clear Skies,” the weather service indicated for the 2am, 8am and 2pm intervals, with conditions only shifting to “High Level Clouds” by 8pm.

Wind will be more noticeable on Sunday, with south-south-easterly winds strengthening from 18.5 km/h in the morning to 27.8 km/h by 2pm before easing slightly to the same speed by evening.

“Wind Speed: 27.8 km/h | 15.0 kt, “the weather service recorded for the afternoon period.

Humidity will rise throughout the day, reaching 85% by 8pm. Rain probability remains at 0%, with no rainfall anticipated.

“Rain Amount: 0 mm,” the weather service confirmed. Sunrise on Sunday is at 7.33am, with sunset at 5.52pm.

The week ahead

The early part of next week looks set to maintain the pleasant trend.

The weather service forecast highs of 21°C on Monday and 22°C on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly partly cloudy conditions.

Thursday rounds off the seven-day forecast on a warm note, with a high of 22°C and sunny skies expected to return.

“Max Temperature: 22°C,” the weather service forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday, suggesting the warmth will persist well into the week.

However, Wednesday brings increased cloud cover, with the weather service showing partly cloudy icons for that day, as it does for Tuesday.

Lows across the week are expected to remain in the mid-teens, ranging between 13°C and 15°C.

What to expect right now

For those planning their day around current conditions, the weather service reported a humidity level of 65% and southerly winds at 18.5 km/h.

A minor amount of rain, 3mm, has been recorded, with a 30% probability of further rainfall today. This is the only notable chance of rain across the entire seven-day outlook.

This Friday’s temperatures range from a low of 12°C to a high of 20°C, with sunrise at 7.32am and sunset at 5.53pm.