Entry limit increased for 2027 Two Oceans ultra-marathon

Next year's half-marathon race will be held on Saturday, 3 April and the ultra-marathon contest is scheduled for Sunday, 4 April.

The entry cap has been raised for next year’s Two Oceans ultra-marathon in Cape Town, organisers revealed on Tuesday.

The 56km race, which this year allowed 14,000 entries, would be open to 21,000 runners in 2027, while the entry limit for the half-marathon race had been raised from 17,000 to 21,000.

“This will open the door for thousands more athletes to share in the magic of the world’s most beautiful marathon,” said event director Wade Bromfield.

Meanwhile, the dates for the 56th edition of the annual event were confirmed.

The half-marathon race was set to be held on Saturday, 3 April and the ultra-marathon contest was scheduled for Sunday, 4 April.

Other races which would be held during race week included an 8km night run, a 4.5km international friendship run, as well as 16km and 24km trail runs.

“We look forward to welcoming participants back to the beautiful University of Cape Town (UCT) campus, which will continue as the home of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon powered by BYD in 2027 and 2028,” said Chris Goldschmidt, chairperson of the Two Oceans NPC.

“With its iconic setting, world-class facilities and easy accessibility, UCT provides a supreme backdrop for an exceptional race-week experience.”