Springbok player ratings from 17-10 win against Argentina

Cameron Hanekom was the best Bok on the field.

The Springboks beat Argentina 17-10 in a tight, close game in Buenos Aires on Saturday. It was 10-all at the break.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10.

Aphelele Fassi 6: A mixed bag from the fullback. He saved a 50-22 with some slick work out wide, but also dropped a high kick. Had some nice runs, but bumped off in a tackle.

Edwill van der Merwe 7: He worked hard and tried to make an impact. Had some good runs, made some strong tackles. Showed great pace to score a try.

Canan Moodie 6: Not his most impactful game. He made the odd good tackle, but few chances on attack. Made a key pass in Van der Merwe’s try.

André Esterhuizen 6: He knocked the ball on badly on one occasion. Made a few tackles and carries, showed good hands in Van der Merwe’s try. Left the action with a head knock.

Ethan Hooker 6: He tried hard to get stuck into the action, but few chances came his way. Chased kicks hard, made some tackles.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 5: He tried hard. Did some good things, but there was more average … knocked the ball on, made some poor passes and kicks out of hand were poor.

Cobus Reinach 5: Not his best game for the Boks. He didn’t ask any questions with the ball around the fringes, while his kicks were far from on the mark.

Cameron Hanekom 8: The best Bok on the field by some distance. He was outstanding … worked his butt off, tackled, carried, won penalties, and he scored a try from a pick and go.

Elrigh Louw 6: He got better as the game went on, but got lost a bit in the action. He made some nice carries and cleaned rucks, but left the action in the 50th minute.

Siya Kolisi 7: He only lasted 26 minutes, because of his troublesome hamstring again. But before then he looked good, with several hard carries and good tackles.

Lood de Jager 7: He was energetic in his first game back. He was busy all over the field and showed he is still a quality No 5 … carries, cleans, lineout wins. Off in the 50th.

Eben Etzebeth 7: Also a good return … he charged down a kick at a ruck, carried on occasion and tackled well. Not at his best, but will hopefully get there soon.

Thomas du Toit 7: Penalised at the first scrum, but then later dominated. Was fairly quiet in the general, loose play; left the action son after half-time.

Johan Grobbelaar 7: His lineout throws were generally good, except for the long ones. He busied himself in the loose, getting stuck into the action all over the field.

Boan Venter 6: He scrummed well, giving the Boks the edge throughout the set-piece, but was fairly quiet around the field. Left the action in the 50th minute

Bench 8: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zachary Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Cobus Wiese all brought energy and intensity to the forwards when they entered in the second half. Marco van Staden, who replaced Kolisi early on, tackled hard and carried strongly.

Morné van den Berg’s kicking was poor, but he brought energy to the team, while Handre Pollard’s calmness was key in a tight game. He made one excellent kick into space.