Glenrose Xaba targets record fourth title in Grand Prix 10km series

Last season, Xaba won all five races in the annual women's 10km series.

Defending champion Glenrose Xaba hopes to inspire young South Africans to follow in her shoes as she aims to become the first athlete to win the Spar Grand Prix women’s road running series four times.

Last year national 10km record holder Xaba became the fourth athlete to win the overall campaign for a third time – after compatriots René Kalmer and Irvette van Zyl, and Ethiopia’s Tadu Nare – and she became the first black South African to secure three overall titles.

“I like to think that my achievements are an inspiration to young girls living in poverty as I was, who see what I have done and believe they can do the same,” said Xaba, as she geared up for this year’s campaign starting in Cape Town on 29 March.

2026 Grand Prix series

Following the Cape Town leg, the series will consist of four more 10km races to be held in Durban, Tshwane, Gqeberha and Johannesburg, with all five events also being open to social runners and walkers.

The annual series, which was launched 18 years ago, will offer an increased prize purse to elite athletes this season.

The total prize purse will be more than R1.9-million, and the overall winner will take home R210,000, while the first South African will receive R110,000.

The theme for this year’s series is #CelebrateHer, with organisers attempting to uplift, empower and celebrate women in South Africa.