Xaba kicks hard to win thrilling final at national championships

A six-time national 10,000 champion, Xaba did well to earn her first 5,000m gold medal.

Glenrose Xaba celebrates her victory in the women’s 5,000m final at the national championships. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Glenrose Xaba had the small crowd on its feet at Msunduzi Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, delivering a spectacular performance to outclass Prudence Sekgodiso in the women’s 5,000m final on day one of the SA Athletics Championships.

After Kyla Jacobs had done most of the work in the first half of the race, Xaba kicked with less than 2 000m remaining in an attempt to take the sting out of the kick possessed by 800m specialist Sekgodiso.

While Sekgodiso looked to be closing the gap on the penultimate lap, Xaba’s strategy worked perfectly and the shorter distance specialist faded after the bell.

Xaba won the race in 15:58.44, with Sekgodiso taking the runner-up spot in 16:02.04 and Jacobs holding on for third in 16:03.97.

Though she had previously won six national titles over the 10,000m distance on the track, it was Xaba’s first gold medal over 5,000m.

‘It felt easy’

“My race went according to the plan I made with my coach (Violet Semenya). I went after 3 000m, and the pace felt easy for me so that’s why I was able to kick,” Xaba said.

“When I run I don’t look back, and I was expecting Prudence to pass me, but if she did I would have challenged her all the way to the finish line.”

In other finals contested on the opening day of competition, Nadeel Wildschutt (the older brother of SA record holder Adrian Wildschutt) won the men’s 10,000m event in 29:15.93.

In field events, Yolandi Stander took gold in the women’s discus throw (55.00m), Ashley Erasmus triumphed in the women’s shot put (17.27m) and Michelle Ngozo secured victory in the women’s high jump by clearing 1.76m, and Rocco van Rooyen won the men’s javelin with a 74.58m throw.