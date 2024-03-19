Distance runner Adriaan Wildschutt in a league of his own

Since junior level, Adriaan Wildschutt has been a good athlete. His progression over the last few years, however, has been remarkable. The 25-year-old athlete from Ceres, outside Cape Town, spread his wings in the early stages of his elite career, leaving for the United States where he studied at Coastal Carolina University. It wasn't until he transferred to Florida State, however, that he experienced a real breakthrough, and his performances since 2021 have seen him rocketing up the world rankings. In the last four seasons, Wildschutt has improved his 5 000m and 10 000m personal bests every year, and his…

Breaking new ground

He clocked 12:56.76 in an indoor 5 000m race in Boston in January, becoming the first South African to dip under 13 minutes over the distance on any surface, and last week he covered the 10 000m distance in 26:55.54 in California.

Adriaan Wildschutt shaved nearly 30 seconds off his South African 10k record with his 26:55.54 sixth-place effort at @sound_running’s The TEN last night, and he knows he made his family, supporters and late father proud 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/nb7MC6PARc — FloTrack (@FloTrack) March 17, 2024

His 10 000m effort was particularly groundbreaking from a local perspective. Aside from becoming the first SA man to break the 27-minute barrier, Wildschutt stretched the gap so far at the top of the all-time national rankings that he is now in a league of his own.

Second in the SA 10 000m list is former national record holder Hendrick Ramaala, who ran 27:29.94 all the way back in 1999.

Medal contender

Even more promising is that Wildschutt has now lifted himself to a level which makes him a real medal contender at major global championships.

That’s not to suggest he’s among the favourites for titles at the Olympic Games this year, but if he keeps making progress, he will be up there soon.

He has already proved his ability to perform under pressure, securing bronze in the 10 000m final at the World Student Games in 2019 and finishing fifth at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

With a new turn of speed and increased confidence, however, he should be ready to take on the world at the highest level over the next couple of years.

And he’s well on his way to becoming one of SA’s all-time greats on the track.