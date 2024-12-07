Rising SA golf star Aldrich Potgieter leads Nedbank Golf Challenge by three strokes

The young South African shot a stunning 66, without a dropped shot on Saturday.

Aldrich Potgieter leads the NGC by three strokes after the third round. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Rising golf star Aldrich Potgieter is 18 good holes away from winning one of the most sought-after titles in South African golf, the Nedbank Golf Challenge trophy.

The 20-year-old, who turned professional last year and became the youngest winner on the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour this year when he won the The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at 19 and 133 days old, leads the NGC at Sun City by a whopping three strokes after a stunning third round on Saturday.

Potgieter, who shot rounds of 73 and 70 on Thursday and Friday, was in stunning form at the Gary Player Country Club on Saturday, shooting a 66, the low round of the day.

‘Played good golf’

He made four birdies and an eagle, at the par-five 14th, without a drop shot, to be at seven-under-par, three shots in front of Matthew Jordan and Fransesco Laporta, who’re on four-under-par.

Three players are a further shot back, at three-under-par, namely defending champion Max Homa, Romain Langasque and Jordan Smith.

Potgieter told television viewers after his round it had been a “great day”.

“I was loving the crowd, it was awesome. I played some good golf and made a lot of par saves,” said one of the rising stars of world golf.

“I’ll just try and do the same tomorrow (Sunday).”

He added winning the tournament and becoming the sixth South African to triumph at “Africa’s Major” would be special.

“It would be a dream come true (if I were to win). I’ve been in this position before but not with the home crowd.”

Homa still in hunt

Homa, who led after the first round and was just off the pace after the second round, shot an even-par 72 on Saturday.

“I hit it so well, I was in full control, swung the club, but held nothing. It was very frustrating,” said the winner from last year.

“I feel good, it’s there, but I’m going to need something good tomorrow.”

Leader after the second round, France’s Julien Guirrier, shot a 75 Saturday to be at two-under-par, alongside South Africa’s Ockie Strydom (74), Andy Sullivan (73), Johannes Veerman (73), South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout (72), Mackenzie Hughes (70) and Pablo Larrazabal (70).